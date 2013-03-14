Thursday, March 14, 2013

Sony SmartWatch Update


Sony's SmartWatch just got an update! The latest update cleans up the UI and adds new clocks to choose from!


I think this is long overdue. I use my SmartWatch quite often, and I prefer the look of an analog watch. The old clock stayed on, and drained the watch battery in less than a day. The battery-efficient digital watch would extend the battery life to 3-4 days, but I wasn't fond of the style.

The new clocks offer a good compromise, and my current setting is the Motion clock which turns the watch on when you flip it towards you, and shuts it off just a few seconds after.

